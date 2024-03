Zelenski'den saldırı sonrası açıklama

This night, Russia launched over 60 "Shahed" drones and nearly 90 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The world sees the Russian terrorists' targets as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, and even a… pic.twitter.com/5dX2fAMMiE

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2024