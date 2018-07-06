Tuba Büyüküstün 36 yaşına bastı.
Tuba Büyüküstün 36 yaşına bastı. Umut Evirgen, sevgilisinin yeni yaşını Instagram hesabından kutladı. Birlikte çekildikleri fotoğrafı ınstagram sayfasında paylaşan Umut Evirgen altına ‘It’s Probably Me’ şarkısının sözlerini yazdı.
You’re not the easiest person I ever got to know
And it’s hard for us both to let our feelings show
Some would say I should let you go your way
You’ll only make me cry
If there’s one guy, just one guy
Who’d lay down his life for you and die
It’s hard to say it
I hate to say it, but it’s probably me
When the world’s gone crazy and it makes no sense
There’s only one voice that comes to your defense
The jury’s out and your eyes search the room
And one friendly face is all you need to see
If there’s one guy, just one guy
Who’d lay down his life for you and die
It’s hard to say it
I hate to say it, but it’s probably me… ❤