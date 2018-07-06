Tuba Büyüküstün 36 yaşına bastı.

Tuba Büyüküstün 36 yaşına bastı. Umut Evirgen, sevgilisinin yeni yaşını Instagram hesabından kutladı. Birlikte çekildikleri fotoğrafı ınstagram sayfasında paylaşan Umut Evirgen altına ‘It’s Probably Me’ şarkısının sözlerini yazdı.

You’re not the easiest person I ever got to know

And it’s hard for us both to let our feelings show

Some would say I should let you go your way

You’ll only make me cry

If there’s one guy, just one guy

Who’d lay down his life for you and die

It’s hard to say it

I hate to say it, but it’s probably me

When the world’s gone crazy and it makes no sense

There’s only one voice that comes to your defense

The jury’s out and your eyes search the room

And one friendly face is all you need to see

If there’s one guy, just one guy

Who’d lay down his life for you and die

It’s hard to say it

I hate to say it, but it’s probably me… ❤